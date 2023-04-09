Sign up
Photo 1552
Reflection in the Rainwater
The freesia are blooming. It doesn’t take much water to get a reflection. Peace to all who are celebrating a special holiday this season.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th April 2023 9:10am
Tags
30-shots2023
Casablanca
ace
Love your composition, this is beautiful
April 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful image - love your pov and capture . A happy Easter to you and yours! fav
April 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely reflections.
April 9th, 2023
