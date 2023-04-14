Sign up
Photo 1557
Iris Bloomed Yesterday
The Dutch iris (Telstar) and the Bearded Iris bloomed yesterday. They don’t usually bloom at the same time.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
30-shots2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful irises, such a gorgeous blue!
April 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours and great pov.
April 14th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colours!
April 14th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Love irises, hubby's favourite flower
April 14th, 2023
