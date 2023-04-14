Previous
Iris Bloomed Yesterday by shutterbug49
Photo 1557

Iris Bloomed Yesterday

The Dutch iris (Telstar) and the Bearded Iris bloomed yesterday. They don’t usually bloom at the same time.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful irises, such a gorgeous blue!
April 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours and great pov.
April 14th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colours!
April 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Love irises, hubby's favourite flower
April 14th, 2023  
