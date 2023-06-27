Previous
A field of Vetch by shutterbug49
A field of Vetch

Vetch is in the pea family. It does actually get little seeds on it that resemble small pea pods.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
What a lovely sight!
June 27th, 2023  
