San Francisco Cable Cars by shutterbug49
San Francisco Cable Cars

Yesterday we spent the morning at the Ansel Adams exhibit in the De Young museum, then visited the Botanical gardens in the afternoon. We didn’t ride a cable car on this trip, but I just grabbed a shot of them all lined up.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
July 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great shot, all the way to the bottom. Brings backwonderful memories.
July 10th, 2023  
