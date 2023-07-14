Previous
Ruby Princess by shutterbug49
Ruby Princess

This cruise ship was supposed to be headed for Alaska, but it smacked Pier 27 in San Francisco and created a hole in the hull. They fixed it quickly, but had to wait for Coast Guard approval to leave. I don’t know if the pier was damaged.
ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Mags ace
Wow! Bad piloting of that vessel. Hope all is okay on both counts.
July 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Goodness, what a bad situation for the captain! I still cannot believe these huge ocean liners are easy to operate. I doubt I would ever want to go on one. Lovely shot of this monstrocity.
July 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh no! Hopefully it will be on its way soon.
July 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Rather careless.
July 14th, 2023  
