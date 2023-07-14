Sign up
Previous
Photo 1648
Ruby Princess
This cruise ship was supposed to be headed for Alaska, but it smacked Pier 27 in San Francisco and created a hole in the hull. They fixed it quickly, but had to wait for Coast Guard approval to leave. I don’t know if the pier was damaged.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2001
photos
143
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! Bad piloting of that vessel. Hope all is okay on both counts.
July 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Goodness, what a bad situation for the captain! I still cannot believe these huge ocean liners are easy to operate. I doubt I would ever want to go on one. Lovely shot of this monstrocity.
July 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh no! Hopefully it will be on its way soon.
July 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Rather careless.
July 14th, 2023
