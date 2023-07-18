Sign up
Previous
Photo 1652
Orchid Repotting Session
Once per year we have an orchid repotting. These are the photos I took at the meeting.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags
ace
Fun captures! What a lovely experience.
July 19th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh how fun would that be!
Great shots of the repotting!
July 19th, 2023
