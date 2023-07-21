Previous
Trumpet Flower by shutterbug49
Photo 1655

Trumpet Flower

I don’t know how these flowers stay so beautiful when I feel totally wilted outside. They do brighten the day.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! and to be looking so good in your heat! Nice bokeh -- fav Hope you will have cooler days soon !
July 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous bloom and capture!
July 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely flower.
July 21st, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A beautiful capture and flower .
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise