Celosia - survivors

Last year we purchased a bouquet that that contained a couple of these. Each of the flowers seemed to be filled with a lot of seeds, so when it started to wilt and the seeds were beginning to fall, I took them out to our side yard where we have nothing except gravel. I sprinkled the seeds all over the gravel. Look what we are getting. Poor soil, very little water and thriving in hotter than 100 F heat.