Previous
Tall Trees by shutterbug49
Photo 1660

Tall Trees

Jay is admiring the beautiful tall trees. I like that the park put a bench in that spot.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Great shot. I heartily agree about the bench.
July 26th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool capture and the trees do look very tall.
July 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Seeing Jay look up makes your own eye do the same.
July 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful tall trees!
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise