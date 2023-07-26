Sign up
Photo 1660
Tall Trees
Jay is admiring the beautiful tall trees. I like that the park put a bench in that spot.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Lesley
ace
Great shot. I heartily agree about the bench.
July 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool capture and the trees do look very tall.
July 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Seeing Jay look up makes your own eye do the same.
July 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful tall trees!
July 26th, 2023
