Abstract #17 by shutterbug49
Photo 1682

Abstract #17

Another wall rainbow created by our front door. The shadow is a houseplant.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely ace
This makes a nice wall art shot.
August 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great abstract and nicely composed
August 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
You are getting so many wonderful shots, all in your own four walls! This is beautiful Debbie!
August 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
You have had some marvellous abstracts created with the rainbow effect created by the sun on your front door = beautiful !
August 17th, 2023  
