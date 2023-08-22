Sign up
Previous
Photo 1687
Abstract #22
Here is another light play. It started as a light painting for Darkroom about a year ago. I played with it in iColorama to get this. This is the darkroom photo I used as a starter image:
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2022-08-24
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2042
photos
151
followers
65
following
Tags
abstractaug2023
Diana
ace
I find it so amazing what you are all able to do Debbie, you sure have a talent!
August 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I love it , the colours and swirls somehow reminds me of music notations ! fav
August 22nd, 2023
