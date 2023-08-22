Abstract #22

Previous
Photo 1687

Here is another light play. It started as a light painting for Darkroom about a year ago. I played with it in iColorama to get this. This is the darkroom photo I used as a starter image: https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2022-08-24
Shutterbug

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana
I find it so amazing what you are all able to do Debbie, you sure have a talent!
August 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
I love it , the colours and swirls somehow reminds me of music notations ! fav
August 22nd, 2023  
