Early surprise

It is still summer here for a couple more weeks, but the spring bulbs are starting to emerge. I hope they can get through winter.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and textures, I sure hope you can keep them alive!
September 12th, 2023  
xbm ace
I must check ours when we get back from holiday.
September 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The seasons seem to be so confused . A surprise find , I am sure it will be OK over winter being a Spring bulb!
September 12th, 2023  
