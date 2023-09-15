Previous
A beautiful day at Lake Tahoe by shutterbug49
Photo 1711

A beautiful day at Lake Tahoe

The temperatures are so comfortable here. Mid 70s (deg F) most of the day.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise