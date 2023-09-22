Sign up
Previous
Photo 1718
Our second dahlia
The other is more purple. This is more pink and golden. Today is the first day of Autumn. It’s wonderfully cool this morning.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2075
photos
153
followers
68
following
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!!!
September 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous and unusual colour
September 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautiful that some critter has already been feasting. Today is our first Spring day with weather to match :-)
September 22nd, 2023
