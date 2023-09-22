Previous
Our second dahlia by shutterbug49
Photo 1718

Our second dahlia

The other is more purple. This is more pink and golden. Today is the first day of Autumn. It’s wonderfully cool this morning.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
470% complete

Mags ace
Beautiful color!!!
September 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous and unusual colour
September 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
So beautiful that some critter has already been feasting. Today is our first Spring day with weather to match :-)
September 22nd, 2023  
