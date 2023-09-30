Previous
Bouquet for the end of September by shutterbug49
Photo 1726

Bouquet for the end of September

It’s actually raining today. This bouquet is brightening our house. I tried capturing it on white and on black. The black really makes the bold colors pop.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
472% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice on black
September 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 30th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautiful arrangement and lovely reds
September 30th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A lovely posy of brightly coloured flowers .
September 30th, 2023  
