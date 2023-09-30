Sign up
Previous
Photo 1726
Bouquet for the end of September
It’s actually raining today. This bouquet is brightening our house. I tried capturing it on white and on black. The black really makes the bold colors pop.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2083
photos
153
followers
66
following
472% complete
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice on black
September 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 30th, 2023
Olwynne
Beautiful arrangement and lovely reds
September 30th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A lovely posy of brightly coloured flowers .
September 30th, 2023
