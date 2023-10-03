Previous
Old and New in Boston by shutterbug49
Old and New in Boston

Different kinds of architecture, both old and new in Boston.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Corinne C ace
Nice perspective
October 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture of Faneuil Hall
October 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
A lovely combination of structures.
October 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful old and new architecture
October 3rd, 2023  
