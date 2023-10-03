Sign up
Photo 1729
Old and New in Boston
Different kinds of architecture, both old and new in Boston.
3rd October 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
architecture
Corinne C
ace
Nice perspective
October 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture of Faneuil Hall
October 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely combination of structures.
October 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful old and new architecture
October 3rd, 2023
