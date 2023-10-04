Previous
Auburn Historic Courthouse by shutterbug49
Photo 1730

Auburn Historic Courthouse

Auburn is the location of our Placer county government. Placer county California is where I live. More info here: https://www.visitplacer.com/historic-auburn-courthouse/
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
473% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A grand looking building.
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a grand building - great pov and capture !
October 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous framing of this wonderful building and architecture.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise