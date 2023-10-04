Sign up
Photo 1730
Auburn Historic Courthouse
Auburn is the location of our Placer county government. Placer county California is where I live. More info here:
https://www.visitplacer.com/historic-auburn-courthouse/
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
architecture
Susan Wakely
ace
A grand looking building.
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a grand building - great pov and capture !
October 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous framing of this wonderful building and architecture.
October 4th, 2023
