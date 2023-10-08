Sign up
Photo 1734
One view from the State Capital
This church is one of the views from the state capital
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
architecture
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice looking church in contrast to the bland building on the right.
October 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful spire against the blue sky !
October 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful structure reaching into the blue.
October 8th, 2023
