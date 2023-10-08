Previous
One view from the State Capital by shutterbug49
Photo 1734

One view from the State Capital

This church is one of the views from the state capital
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice looking church in contrast to the bland building on the right.
October 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful spire against the blue sky !
October 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful structure reaching into the blue.
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise