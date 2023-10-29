Previous
Shadows in the walkway by shutterbug49
Photo 1755

Shadows in the walkway

I liked the shadow lines in this walkway leading to a parking lot.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

@shutterbug49
Susan Wakely ace
Great leading lines and shadows.
October 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
I love the patterns made by the shadows.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful lines, shapes and shadows! I love the brick walls too.
October 29th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great patterns
October 29th, 2023  
Tia ace
Fantastic lines and shadows here
October 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning geometrical patterns created by the shadows !
October 29th, 2023  
