Photo 1756
Facelift
Our kitchen was dark brown. It was too dark for us. So after 8 years here, we finally had the cabinets refaced. What a difference.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2117
photos
153
followers
63
following
Diana
ace
What a fabulous kitchen you have Debbie! I have always disliked dark kitchens and always had white or light beige with chrome fittings.
For the first time in my life we also have a center isle to work on. In Germany nobody had that and I really love it.
October 30th, 2023
For the first time in my life we also have a center isle to work on. In Germany nobody had that and I really love it.