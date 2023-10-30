Previous
Facelift by shutterbug49
Photo 1756

Facelift

Our kitchen was dark brown. It was too dark for us. So after 8 years here, we finally had the cabinets refaced. What a difference.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous kitchen you have Debbie! I have always disliked dark kitchens and always had white or light beige with chrome fittings.

For the first time in my life we also have a center isle to work on. In Germany nobody had that and I really love it.
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise