Sci-Fi shoes by shutterbug49
Photo 1759

Sci-Fi shoes

Playing with shoes for the word of the day. My Flying Shoes are on the darkroom for the ICM challenge (tag - darkroom-icm) - https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-11-01
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Ditto!
November 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous shot!
November 2nd, 2023  
Olwynne
Looks like you captured the invisible man! Great shot
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super cool shot!
November 2nd, 2023  
