Previous
Photo 1759
Sci-Fi shoes
Playing with shoes for the word of the day. My Flying Shoes are on the darkroom for the ICM challenge (tag - darkroom-icm) -
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-11-01
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2120
photos
154
followers
63
following
481% complete
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1753
325
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Mags
ace
Very cool!
November 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Ditto!
November 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous shot!
November 2nd, 2023
Olwynne
Looks like you captured the invisible man! Great shot
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super cool shot!
November 2nd, 2023
