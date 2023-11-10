Sign up
Photo 1767
Photo 1767
Odds Craft Tools
I think this is rule of odds and these are tools for crafts, knitting, crochet and basket making.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
2128
photos
153
followers
61
following
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th November 2023 9:07am
Tags
owo-6
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
JackieR
ace
Basket making, that looks like a fun craft
November 10th, 2023
