Previous
Below the Chinese Pistache by shutterbug49
Photo 1771

Below the Chinese Pistache

Our tree has had red leaves only a week and they are already falling.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 14th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
November 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
November 14th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Lovely.
November 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely slithers of bright colours amongst the pebbles ! nicely captured!
November 14th, 2023  
*lynn ace
nice clear Fall photo
November 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely tones and textures.
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise