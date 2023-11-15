Previous
Ginko leaves by shutterbug49
Photo 1772

Ginko leaves

I love this yellow tree in our neighborhood. The leaves of the ginko are so unique.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shaped leaves and pov.
November 15th, 2023  
