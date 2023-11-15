Sign up
Previous
Photo 1772
Ginko leaves
I love this yellow tree in our neighborhood. The leaves of the ginko are so unique.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shaped leaves and pov.
November 15th, 2023
