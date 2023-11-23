Sign up
Previous
Photo 1780
Thanksgiving
I am thankful that I can wake to beauty like this and that I am blessed with supportive friends and family. I hope you all have a Thanksgiving day today, whether it is a holiday for you or not.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2140
photos
152
followers
63
following
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2023 6:45am
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Olwynne
What a beautiful tree. Such a lovely colour
November 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful tree, glorious colour!
November 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Happy Thanksgiving! Gorgeous shot
November 23rd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful tree to wake up too, so cheery.
November 23rd, 2023
