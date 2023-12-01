Previous
Holiday Prep with friends by shutterbug49
Photo 1788

Holiday Prep with friends

A friend invited us to make Sticky Buns that we could store in the freezer for the holidays. Already into December. Hard to believe.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A fun activity with friends.
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful collage. They look so yummy!
December 1st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Yum!
December 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That looks like fun
December 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
They look really good
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise