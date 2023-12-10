Previous
Flashback-Redo #8 by shutterbug49
Photo 1797

Flashback-Redo #8

The original was for a half and half, but no reason for it to be boring. This is rooibos and green tea. I hope this is better. Thanks to @ludwigsdiana for reminding us about rooibos. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-05-03
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo delicious- ginger is my fav
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise