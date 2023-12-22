Sign up
Previous
Photo 1809
Flashback-redo #20
When the original came up, I knew I wanted to try to make this hellebore blossom really pop off the screen. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-04-05
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2172
photos
151
followers
62
following
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st December 2023 1:50pm
flashback-dhf
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and beautiful edit.
December 22nd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
December 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
December 22nd, 2023
