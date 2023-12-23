Previous
Flashback-redo #21 by shutterbug49
Flashback-redo #21

I love the way the flowers flow like a river. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2023-05-04 We are Christmas holiday in Mendocino. We are here to enjoy the old growth redwoods forest and the ocean views. This place is very comfy, but it tries to encourage guests to put down tech and enjoy the beautiful sauna and spa, the organic gardens, the rescued llamas, and the vegan restaurant. I can only get wifi by using my phone as a hotspot. So I may embrace the mood for the holiday and get back in touch after Christmas.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Diana
what a gorgeous field of gold, I love the crop. Sounds as if you will have a very relaxing holiday, enjoy.
December 23rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty.
December 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones
Beautiful landscape capture
December 23rd, 2023  
