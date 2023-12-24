Previous
Next
Holiday Decorations by shutterbug49
Photo 1811

Holiday Decorations

These are some of the decorations at the Inn where we stayed. They are about 3 feet tall.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise