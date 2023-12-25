Previous
Walked among the Redwoods by shutterbug49
Walked among the Redwoods

This was a magical hike. There were no manmade sounds. It was quiet except for birds. It was a wonderful place to spend part of Christmas Day. Then we had a very special, creative, and delicious vegan Christmas dinner.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49

LManning (Laura) ace
Gosh, that looks amazing! Must have been a wonderful walk.
December 28th, 2023  
