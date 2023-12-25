Sign up
Photo 1812
Walked among the Redwoods
This was a magical hike. There were no manmade sounds. It was quiet except for birds. It was a wonderful place to spend part of Christmas Day. Then we had a very special, creative, and delicious vegan Christmas dinner.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2177
photos
150
followers
62
following
496% complete
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th December 2023 10:58am
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gosh, that looks amazing! Must have been a wonderful walk.
December 28th, 2023
