Jay and a Redwood tree by shutterbug49
Jay and a Redwood tree

This was taken on Christmas Day. I took it for scale.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
I love this! We saw these amazing trees when visiting San Fransisco many years ago.
December 29th, 2023  
