Previous
Photo 1851
FOR2024 #2
This was a photo I captured on our holiday vacation in December. I have converted it to b&w for the FOR challenge. Here is the color version:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2024-01-17
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
for2024
gloria jones
ace
Stunning b&w photo
February 2nd, 2024
CristinaL
ace
Gorgeous!
February 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very mysterious
February 3rd, 2024
