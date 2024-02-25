Previous
FOR2024 #25 by shutterbug49
FOR2024 #25

I took the original a couple of weeks ago during a severe (an unusual for us) hail storm. Today, I just played with LR light settings to bring out my first ever water crown.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Casablanca ace
Fabulous and I love that crown!

Thanks for asking after the family. Boys are mostly fine and got over Covid faster than me lol. I have another family member about to start radiotherapy, so that is harder. Just have to keep taking it one day at a time, eh? Glad you enjoyed your birthday 🥳
February 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Well done with the crown! Super shot.
February 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great effect and bonus water crown.
February 25th, 2024  
