Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1874
FOR2024 #25
I took the original a couple of weeks ago during a severe (an unusual for us) hail storm. Today, I just played with LR light settings to bring out my first ever water crown.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2238
photos
163
followers
66
following
513% complete
View this month »
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th February 2024 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous and I love that crown!
Thanks for asking after the family. Boys are mostly fine and got over Covid faster than me lol. I have another family member about to start radiotherapy, so that is harder. Just have to keep taking it one day at a time, eh? Glad you enjoyed your birthday 🥳
February 25th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Well done with the crown! Super shot.
February 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great effect and bonus water crown.
February 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for asking after the family. Boys are mostly fine and got over Covid faster than me lol. I have another family member about to start radiotherapy, so that is harder. Just have to keep taking it one day at a time, eh? Glad you enjoyed your birthday 🥳