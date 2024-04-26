Previous
Front Yard Rose by shutterbug49
Front Yard Rose

We spent the day at the Horton Iris Garden taking photos of beautiful bearded iris. I will show many over the next few days. When we got home and I went out to get the mail, I just had to get one more flower photo.
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful blooms!
April 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024  
