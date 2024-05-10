Sign up
Previous
Photo 1949
Swimming Pool
I love the light on the water.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
6
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2318
photos
163
followers
67
following
533% complete
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1943
1944
1945
333
1946
1947
1948
1949
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful half and half
May 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this looks so inviting.
May 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
A perfect refreshing half and half with fabulous colours.
May 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh my, you have me dreaming of Summer......years since I was by an open air swimming pool
May 10th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I really like this half and half. It's refreshing 😌
May 10th, 2024
Kate
ace
An inviting 1/2 and 1/2
May 10th, 2024
