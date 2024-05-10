Previous
Swimming Pool by shutterbug49
Photo 1949

Swimming Pool

I love the light on the water.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
533% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful half and half
May 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh this looks so inviting.
May 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
A perfect refreshing half and half with fabulous colours.
May 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh my, you have me dreaming of Summer......years since I was by an open air swimming pool
May 10th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I really like this half and half. It's refreshing 😌
May 10th, 2024  
Kate ace
An inviting 1/2 and 1/2
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise