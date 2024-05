When you eat mostly vegan

We have been eating mostly vegan for the past 18 months. To make daily prep easier we frequently roast a couple of trays of veg. We went vegan because hubby’s cardiologist recommended it. Fairly quick improvement in our bloodwork results. Hope it is translating to the arteries. We have discovered many new ways to eat delicious meals in this process, so we are actually enjoying it. We say mostly because we don’t ask friends or family to cook differently for us when visiting.