Photo 1958
High School Jazz band
Our local high school jazz band entertained us around the community pool.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of these wonderful, young musicians
May 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a great setting!
May 19th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
great reflection for your half and half!
May 19th, 2024
Darlene
ace
Great photo with the reflection of the band. What a cool thing to do.
May 19th, 2024
