Bee in the Meadow by shutterbug49
Photo 1973

Bee in the Meadow

I caught a bee fluttering around. I wish it was sharper. Sorry I didn’t comment on photos yesterday. We had our community Art Show.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much!
Corinne C ace
Nice meadow
June 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like great habitat for bees.
June 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeousnesses
June 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely meadow of blooms!
June 3rd, 2024  
