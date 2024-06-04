Previous
Surprise in the Open Space area by shutterbug49
Surprise in the Open Space area

I think these were planted by the wind or a bird. They look and smell like a dianthus. Beautiful blossoms, but not common in our open areas.
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous blooms!
June 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Dianthus or sweet william. Beautiful variegated colours
June 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh! I love these! Do you know if they are perennials? If so, I may have to look into planting some! :-)
June 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely Sweet Williams.
@bjywamer Yes they are.
June 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A lovely, cheerful sight
June 4th, 2024  
