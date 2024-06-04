Sign up
Photo 1974
Surprise in the Open Space area
I think these were planted by the wind or a bird. They look and smell like a dianthus. Beautiful blossoms, but not common in our open areas.
4th June 2024
Tags
30-days-wild24
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous blooms!
June 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Dianthus or sweet william. Beautiful variegated colours
June 4th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh! I love these! Do you know if they are perennials? If so, I may have to look into planting some! :-)
June 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely Sweet Williams.
@bjywamer
Yes they are.
June 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A lovely, cheerful sight
June 4th, 2024
