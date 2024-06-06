Sign up
Photo 1976
Spent the day in the foothills
It was over 100 degrees F today, so friends invited us to their home in the foothills. it was a few degrees cooler.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2347
photos
165
followers
65
following
541% complete
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
335
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th June 2024 11:17am
KV
ace
Hot day.. lovely portrait.
June 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A lovely spot to escape the heat..
June 7th, 2024
