Spent the day in the foothills by shutterbug49
Spent the day in the foothills

It was over 100 degrees F today, so friends invited us to their home in the foothills. it was a few degrees cooler.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

KV ace
Hot day.. lovely portrait.
June 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A lovely spot to escape the heat..
June 7th, 2024  
