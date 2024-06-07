Sign up
Photo 1977
Butterfly Bush
Captured this on the way to the open space area.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2348
photos
165
followers
65
following
541% complete
View this month »
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th June 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-days-wild24
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2024
