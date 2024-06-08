Sign up
Day Lily
Went with our Community Saturday Walkers this morning and captured this image of a flower in the green belt.
8th June 2024
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th June 2024 8:58am
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous
June 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely light on this beautiful day lily! Mine are orange but not in bloom yet! :-)
June 8th, 2024
