Day Lily by shutterbug49
Day Lily

Went with our Community Saturday Walkers this morning and captured this image of a flower in the green belt.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
June 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
June 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely light on this beautiful day lily! Mine are orange but not in bloom yet! :-)
June 8th, 2024  
