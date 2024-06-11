Previous
Another butterfly bush by shutterbug49
Another butterfly bush

I found another butterfly bush walking around the neighborhood today.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty colour. I hope that it attracts plenty of butterflies.
June 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
These are remarkable looking flowers. So colourful too.
June 11th, 2024  
