Making Bagels by shutterbug49
Making Bagels

It was way too hot to do anything outside. I wouldn’t say baking would be my favorite hot day adventure, but a friend has been wanting Jay to show her how to make bagels. So they took advantage of being indoors.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

John Falconer ace
Great capture. And I love bagels.
June 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
They look like they are having a blast!
June 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks fun.
June 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks as if they are having fun time and hope you will benefit from their baking !
June 12th, 2024  
