Previous
Photo 1982
Making Bagels
It was way too hot to do anything outside. I wouldn’t say baking would be my favorite hot day adventure, but a friend has been wanting Jay to show her how to make bagels. So they took advantage of being indoors.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2353
photos
165
followers
65
following
543% complete
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. And I love bagels.
June 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
They look like they are having a blast!
June 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks fun.
June 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks as if they are having fun time and hope you will benefit from their baking !
June 12th, 2024
