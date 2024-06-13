Previous
Japanese Maple by shutterbug49
Photo 1983

Japanese Maple

I think this particular Japanese Maple is one of the prettiest most delicate I have seen.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
June 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise