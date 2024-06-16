Previous
Red Lily by shutterbug49
Red Lily

This is a closeup of the red lily in our front yard.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
Powerful colourful shot
June 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing macro and details, such gorgeous colours too.
June 16th, 2024  
amyK ace
Stunning macro!
June 16th, 2024  
