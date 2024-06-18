Sign up
Previous
Photo 1988
Jay and the dog
Jay is admiring the woman’s dog. He is such a good sport at being a photo model. This statue bench was next to the Pacific Grove farmers’ market.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
0
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2359
photos
164
followers
64
following
544% complete
View this month »
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th June 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
