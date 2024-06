I had a better capture, but it was flying out of the frame so I picked this one. We did the 17 mile drive yesterday and I captured the 18th hole on Pebble Beach. Have you ever heard the Mark Twain quote about the coldest winter I ever spent was summer in San Francisco? Well, it extends to Pacific Grove as well. Visit the Darkroom to see what we are doing with game pieces by selecting the tag darkroom-game https://365project.org/tags/darkroom-game