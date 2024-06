Driving across CA

To drive from/to the Valley that runs down the middle of California to/from the Coast of California, one must drive through the golden foothills. We returned from our short vacation on the Coast today. 62 degrees expected for a high on the coast and it is 94 degrees this afternoon back at home. (17 C to 34 C). It’s expected to be over 100 degrees tomorrow. What a change. Thanks to all who helped my Pacific Ocean photo make it to the TT.